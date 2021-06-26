Homicide investigation: 1 person dead following shooting in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – One person is dead after shots were fired in Oakland before 11 p.m. Friday.

People flagged down first responders on Bancroft Avenue to help a man with gunshot wounds.

Paramedics attempted to save the victim but he died at the scene.

On Thursday, Oakland city leaders voted to reduce 18 million dollars from the police department’s budget over the next two years.

“So our budget makes sure that the investigations division of OPD is going to be fully staffed, that we’re going to have no cutbacks, increases to investigations especially to serious and violent crimes, we’re going to protect our cease-fire program which has been show to help reduce violent shootings over the last several years.”

The new financial plan cuts 50 police officers who respond to 911 calls and enforce traffic safety.

“Priority one calls or crimes in progress are still going to be responded to no matter what.”

Oakland police say assaults with a firearm are up 73%.

Investigators are still on the hunt for the people responsible for injuring seven people at Lake Merritt during a Juneteenth celebration.

One victim was a 22-year old man who later died from gun shot wounds.

Oakland officers have responded to at least six shootings in the last 18 days.

One of those involves a 12 year old boy that was struck by a bullet.

The new budget is set to cut two police academies.

But council member Dan Kalb says it’s going to help investigate the violent crimes they’ve been facing.

“Will it mean one or two fewer academies over the next few years yeah it might mean that. but we’re still

going to make sure we retain a police force, have over 700 officers, and that serious and violent crimes

are investigated.”

Officers are investigating what led up to Friday night’s shooting.