Homicide investigation underway in Bay Point

News

BAY POINT (KRON) — The sheriff’s department in Contra Costa County is investigating a homicide and assault that occurred Thursday night.

Investigators are working to determine whether the two crimes are connected, but say both the homicide and assault with a deadly weapon happened Thursday night in Bay Point.

It’s unclear whether there is a threat to the public or whether the sheriff’s department is searching for a suspect.

Those with information on the incidents are asked to contact investigators at (925) 646-2441.

This is developing, check back for updates

