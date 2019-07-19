Homicide investigation underway in Bay Point

BAY POINT (KRON) — The sheriff’s department in Contra Costa County is investigating a homicide and assault that occurred Thursday night.

Investigators are working to determine whether the two crimes are connected, but say both the homicide and assault with a deadly weapon happened Thursday night in Bay Point.

Detectives are investigating a homicide and assault with a deadly weapon that occurred last night in Bay Point. Still determining if the two are connected. Investigation and interviews ongoing. — CoCo Sheriff PIO (@cocosopio) July 19, 2019

It’s unclear whether there is a threat to the public or whether the sheriff’s department is searching for a suspect.

Those with information on the incidents are asked to contact investigators at (925) 646-2441.

This is developing, check back for updates