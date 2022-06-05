SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The suspect in a fatal shooting was arrested Saturday, the San Jose Police Department announced via press release Sunday afternoon.

According to police, on June 4 around 7:31p.m. officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of Monterey Road for a reported shooting. Once officers arrived they found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound; he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect in the killing, Vu Thai, 38, of San Jose, was also found at the scene and then taken into custody with the assistance of the SJPD Violent Crimes Enforcement Team (VCET). Police are still confirming the identity of the victim, but it will not be released until after the next of kin have been notified.

According to SJPD, this is homicide number 13 in San Jose since the start of 2022. Anyone with information on this crime is asked to reach out to Detective Sergeant Vallejo #3810 or Detective Harrington #4365 of the San José Police Department’s Homicide unit at 408-277-5283, or via email: 3810@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4365@sanjoseca.gov.

You can also submit tips anonymously using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line (408) 947-STOP, or visiting www.svcrimestoppers.org. The Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers program is providing a cash reward to anyone who submits a tip that leads to an arrest.