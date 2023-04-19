(KRON) — A man was arrested on suspicion of a 2019 homicide after he tried to cross the U.S.-Mexico border last week, according to the Hayward Police Department.

Emmanuel Padilla Maciel was taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection last Thursday when he entered the U.S. from Mexico. A record check at the border revealed there was an outstanding warrant for his arrest, and HPD arrested Padilla Maciel on Wednesday.

The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office charged Padilla Maciel with murder, and he was booked into the HPD jail. He is expected to be transferred to Santa Rita County Jail and held without bail. Anyone with further information about this homicide is asked to contact Detective Navas at 510-293-7176

On Sep. 7, 2019 around 4:45 p.m., HPD officers were called to the area of Santa Clara Way and Yolo Street on the report of a shooting nearby. Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene, and emergency medical crews later pronounced the victim dead.

KRON On is streaming now

The victim’s name was John Creech Jr., and he was a 20-year-old Hayward resident, police said. Detectives investigated the case and determined that Padilla Maciel was the person responsible for the murder of Creech Jr.

HPD requested an arrest warrant in June 2022, and the request was granted. A second warrant was issued by the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office on Feb. 23, 2023. That warrant was still active when Padilla Maciel attempted to cross the border into the U.S.