Honolulu authorities investigate arson at 3 Waikiki hotels

HONOLULU (AP/KHON2) — Hawaii authorities are investigating three fires that were intentionally set in three different high-rise resort hotels near Waikiki Beach over the past few days.

Honolulu Fire Department Captain Scot Seguirant said Wednesday each fire was set at night in a hallway on a floor with guest rooms. Firefighters have referred the case to police for further investigation.

Tuesday night’s fire broke out on the 28th floor of the 38-story Hilton Hawaiian Grand Waikikian shortly before 9 p.m. Hotel security put out the flames with a fire extinguisher.

The night before, a blaze caused $1.8 million in damage at the 25-story Waikiki Beachcomber by Outrigger. The fire was near a storage room on the 14th floor.

The first fire caused $4,000 in damage at the Alohilani Resort on Sunday.

