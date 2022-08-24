SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man accused of attempting to distribute fentanyl on the Hoopa Valley Tribe Indian Reservation has been sentenced to 24 months in prison, according to the US District Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of California.

Warren Herman Sloan, 25, formerly of Hoopa Valley in Humboldt County pleaded guilty to the charges on February 15 of this year. As a part of his plea agreement, Sloan admitted that in 2021 he distributed drugs for profit on the Hoopa Valley Indian Reservation. He also admitted that in March of 2021 he tried to meet with his drug supplier to obtain narcotics that he planned to sell.

Sloan told investigators that he intended to purchase $1,700 worth of counterfeit pharmaceutical pills for distribution. Sloan was arrested after his confession, and he later stated in his plea agreement that he knew the pills contained fentanyl.

This isn’t the only punishment Sloan has faced since the start of the case. As of August 19, 2021 Sloan was banned from the exterior boundaries of the Hoopa Valley Indian Reservation by the Hoopa Valley Tribal Court. The Hoopa Valley Tribal Court cited the deaths of Stephanie Lewis, 19, and Mercidez Mosier, 20, from apparent overdoses caused by fentanyl pills which were believed to come from Sloan.

The government pointed out that two young women, aged 19 and 20, died from fentanyl overdoses in Hoopa Valley in early 2021 in the memorandum filed with the court for Sloan’s sentencing . Sloan admitted to prosecutors that he was aware a 19-year-old woman that he knew from the reservation had died, and he heard rumors that her death was caused by counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl. Sloan continued to sell the pills after he learned of her death.

U.S. District Judge Illston ordered Sloan to serve an additional three years of supervised release after he completes his sentence in federal prison. The investigation and prosecution of this case was a joint effort lead by the FBI, DEA, and the Humboldt County Drug Task Force.