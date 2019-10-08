Hooptopia lets you feel like a Golden State Warrior for the day

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Heads up Dub Nation! Starting this week, you can feel like a Golden State Warrior, fly through the air and slam dunk.

The Warriors teamed up with the artistic minds behind Candytopia San Francisco to imagine and create the first-ever Hooptopia.

Kids and adults alike can go inside interactive installations built next to the Warriors’ new arena in Mission Bay. The highly-visual, two-story exhibit opens to the public this Wednesday, but for a sneak peak, check out KRON4’s experience in the video player above.

John Goodman, CEO of Candytopia, said the goal behind Hooptopia is simple: Having fun.

“We are excited to bring the fan experience to life with a (re-imagined) adventure for every Warriors enthusiast,” Goodman said. “We are honored to be joining forces with the Warriors in creating an original, interactive, and up-close opportunity for the fans to live out their dreams.”

Fans can test their physical strengths, such as lateral speed and vertical jumps, to see how they measure up to players like Stephen Curry.

You will want to bring your smartphone for social media-worthy videos as you’re surrounded by whirling confetti, flying 40 feet through the air, sinking slam dunks, celebrating being drafted into the NBA, and swinging in virtual reality.

“We think this attraction will be a slam dunk with our fans as we combine the creative genius of Candytopia with our storied history,” said Warriors President Rick Welts. “The ability to live and recreate some of these incredible moments – from draining a Stephen Curry-like 3-pointer to celebrating a Warriors’ championship surrounded by falling confetti — will create memories for a lifetime for fans of all ages.”

Warriors Hooptopia costs $34 for adults and $26 for children.