(KRON) — In what could be seen as the opening salvo in a hot dog price war, Sam’s Club has dropped the price of its hot dog below Costco’s. The Sam’s Club hot dog & drink combo which was formerly $1.50, is now just $1.38, according to the Sam’s Club website.

“Frankly, it can’t be beat,” read a headline on the wholesale change’s website announcing the deal.

According to CNBC, Doug McMillon, CEO of Sam’s Club parent company Walmart, announced the price dropping move during the company’s third-quarter earnings call. The move has been interpreted as an attempt to undermine Costco, which has long boasted a $1.50 hot dog and drink combo deal.

The Sam’s Club dog, like the Costco dog, is a quarter-pound hot dog. Condiments available include mustard, ketchup, relish, kraut and fresh onions, according to the Sam’s Club website.