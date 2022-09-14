Maui is a popular destination for San Francisco Bay residents, and it’s easy to see why – beaches, mountains, swimming, hiking, golf, tennis, biking, sipping a cocktail on the lanai while watching an epic sunset.

“Maui is home to some of Hawaii’s most breathtaking beaches and natural formations, such as the Haleakala crater,” said Markus Schale, the hotel’s managing director. “The exclusive resort community of Wailea offers a naturally beautiful home base to explore the island with an incredible amount of nature to explore at your doorstep – from ocean to emerald-green mountain – and some of the island’s best attractions minutes away.”

Hotel Wailea is unique on several levels. It’s the first adults-only luxury hotel on Maui. It’s also the only Relais & Châteaux property in Hawaii, a designation reserved for the world’s top culinary destinations.

Firepit and hot tub at Hotel Wailea.

Perched on a hill overlooking the beautiful Pacific, and offering views of three other Islands, Hotel Wailea is also a private space – there are no other hotels in the immediate vicinity, a rarity on Maui.

Hotel Wailea also features private dining, personalized wellbeing care, a unique surf safari and other amenities. Maui is super accessible from the Bay Area with many flights San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose.

“The Bay Area is one of our top markets,” said Schale. “We’re especially popular for people who are celebrating romantic milestones or business achievements.”

The Couples Experience

Hotel Wailea offers some unique culinary and wellbeing experiences designed specifically for couples.

“The Hotel Wailea team is skilled at creating individualized experiences for a variety of guest preferences,” said Schale. “Andrea Fors is a certified holistic wellness coach, and Chef Bryan McMahon oversees each one of the property’s unique culinary experiences, including dining in the private treehouse.”

The treehouse should not be missed. Couples can dine there while being catered to by a personal chef and server. The customized, seven-course tasting menu, including wine pairings will appeal to virtually any palate.

Couples can also enjoy in-suite spa treatments, including side-by-side lomi lomi massages, followed by a coconut milk and Hawaiian honey infused bath.

Side-by-Side massage at Hotel Wailea’s spa.

Delicious Food with Gorgeous Views

The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea features two alfresco seating areas. The Lanai, overlooks the ocean and neighboring islands.

The Lanai

The Garden offers a more intimate location, surrounded by lush foliage in the hotel’s garden.

The food matches the ambience. The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea offers mahi mahi with onion soubise, harissa and lotus chip; kanpachi boquerones with endive, shallot and tomato jam; and quail served with chorizo, pineapple and mac nuts, among many delectable items.

Birdcage is the hotel’s recently redesigned open-air lounge. Guests can enjoy handcrafted cocktails with 180° Pacific Ocean views. The menu feature pork ribs, Maui onion dip and octopus with kimchi, and sweet finishers like yuzu tapioca and house made sorbet.

Birdcage Lounge

You can also experience authentic Hawaiian cooking on the hotel’s famed Sunset Lawn during Kiawe Nights.

Kiawe Nights

The Many Experiences

Hotel Wailea recently unveiled a new Surf Safari tour: a private, guided, four-hour surf trek to some of the island’s best breaks. Lunch, refreshments and surf instruction are included. The safari is designed for all skill levels.

There are so many other things to do. The aerial silks and yoga classes, which can be hosted privately in an open-air fitness studio, are incredibly popular. Or you can cruise the scenic coastline in a ’57 Porsche reproduction. Hotel Wailea supplies a gourmet picnic lunch and map of the best vistas and beach spots.

Cruise the scenic coastline in their ’57 Porsche reproduction.

At the end of the day, Hotel Wailea offers a secluded, luxurious and personalized location to kick off your Maui adventure. Just sit back and get comfortable.