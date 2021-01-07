House Democrats circulate new articles of impeachment

WASHINGTON D.C. (KRON) – David Cicilline of Rhode Island has drafted new articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump after the violence at the U.S. Capitol yesterday.

NEW: I am circulating Articles of Impeachment that @RepTedLieu, @RepRaskin and I have prepared to remove the President from office following yesterday's attack on the U.S. Capitol. pic.twitter.com/b92GL9Ap33 — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) January 7, 2021

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.