House Democrats circulate new articles of impeachment

WASHINGTON D.C. (KRON) – David Cicilline of Rhode Island has drafted new articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump after the violence at the U.S. Capitol yesterday.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
