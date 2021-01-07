House Democrats circulate new articles of impeachment

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON D.C. (KRON) – David Cicilline of Rhode Island has drafted new articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump after the violence at the U.S. Capitol yesterday.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News