SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s motorcade was seen arriving at a San Francisco hospital to visit her husband on Monday. Speaker Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi is recovering after being attacked in the couple’s home.

Speaker Pelosi’s motorcade was spotted blocking traffic near Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center. Pelosi underwent surgery for a fractured skull and was treated for other injuries at Zuckerberg General.

KRON On is streaming now

On Sunday, the couple’s son, Paul Pelosi Jr., was seen leaving the hospital where his father was receiving treatment. When asked by onlookers how his father was doing, Paul replied, “So far, so good.”

David DePape, the man accused of beating Pelosi with a hammer in his home in San Francisco, was formally charged in federal court on Monday with assault and attempted kidnapping.