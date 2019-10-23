Houston Astros give special birthday gift to 100-year-old fan

BRYAN, TX (CNN NEWSOURCE) – For one of the Houston Astros’ biggest, and oldest fans, making it to the World Series is a major gift.

When the team found out about her loyalty, they decided to make her 100th birthday special.

Berma Beal is a big Houston Astros fan and so is Connor McFarland, who works at the Crestview Retirement Community in Bryan.

He and Beal have bonded over their love for the Astros.

“The Astros have had a really big part in our friendship,” McFarland said.

“Certainly did,” Beal said.

So he reached out to the team and asked if they could do something special for Beal’s 100th birthday… And they did.

“Today they gave me two of these blouses. an orange one and a white one. They gave me my cap, and they gave me my hall of fame ring,” Beal said.

They also sent her a special birthday letter.

“It thrilled me to death because to me, I have been so blessed, the Lord has blessed me so much. Then to get something like this is just a tremendous honor,” Beal said.

“They actually came through in a very big way and I’m a big Astros fan and it made me feel good that they took care of her and actually took the time out to make her day,” McFarland said.