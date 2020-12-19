How candy canes are made

ONTARIO, Calif. (KRON) – It’s beginning to look like Christmas at a magical candy shop in Ontario, California.

Logan’s Candies has been making candy by hand since 1933!

They carry over 600 different candies and are home to the worlds largest handmade candy cane.

Watch the video above to see how it’s done!


