(KRON) — Though college students worry a recession may be coming, most feel prepared to face their post-graduation opportunities, according to a recent survey conducted by Student Loan Hero.

Recent graduates have faced a slew of economic challenges over the past few years. SLH, an online student debt platform, surveyed more than 1,000 American undergraduate students to learn how they feel about their post-grad prospects. Forty-six percent of college students are concerned that they will graduate during a recession. LendingTree’s chief credit analyst Matt Schulz says that’s no surprise.

“We’re in such a weird economic situation right now, and nobody knows exactly what the next six months to a year will look like,” Schulz says. “Even though unemployment is still low right now, it isn’t guaranteed that it’ll still be that way when graduation comes around next spring—or anytime after.”

Fifty-nine percent of undergrads feel prepared for their post-grad careers, and 74% are confident that they will be able to get a job in their chosen field. Only 23% of students surveyed want to be fully remote for their first role out of college. Forty-four percent of students want a hybrid role, and 33% of students surveyed said they’d prefer an in-office job.

About a third of those surveyed said they plan to head to graduate school if they can’t get a job in their field after graduating. Women are more likely to pursue further education if they can’t get a job right away, 37% of women would consider grad school, but only 24% of men feel the same.