SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Governor Gavin Newsom proposed a $4 Billion+ plan to help California businesses and jobs recover from the pandemic.
If he gets his way, businesses could receive as much as $25,000 from the small business grant.
Additionally, the proposal includes $777.5 million to focus on job creation and retention.
Administration says priority goes to regions and industries most impacted by COVID-19, disadvantaged communities, and underserved small business groups.
Newsom will roll out his full California budget proposal Friday.
Latest Stories:
- Coyote spotted near Lafayette reservoir
- Group of US lawmakers promises to not certify election results, other members question the decision
- Nearly $1 billion on the line in Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots
- How Newsom plans to help California recover from the pandemic
- Woman accused of punching mom on Spirit flight over kids’ seat kicking is charged