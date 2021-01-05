How Newsom plans to help California recover from the pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Governor Gavin Newsom proposed a $4 Billion+ plan to help California businesses and jobs recover from the pandemic.

If he gets his way, businesses could receive as much as $25,000 from the small business grant.

Additionally, the proposal includes $777.5 million to focus on job creation and retention.

Administration says priority goes to regions and industries most impacted by COVID-19, disadvantaged communities, and underserved small business groups.

Newsom will roll out his full California budget proposal Friday.

