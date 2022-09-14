(KRON) — Two earthquakes have struck the Bay Area in the past 24 hours. Some people received early notifications on their phone telling them that the quakes were happening, here’s how.

Two key resources exist for fast earthquake information: the United States Geological Survey alert system and the MyShake application developed at University of California Berkeley. The USGS alert system is available on the USGS website, and users are able to select a particular area of the world for which they would like to receive alerts. Though USGS alerts may come out a bit later, they tend to be the most accurate.

MyShake turns your phone into an information source for the application, using the phone’s sensors to read shake information in real time. MyShake alerts can be some of the first to get sent out, some users even report receiving alerts just before earthquakes struck their area. Though MyShake is fast to send out alerts, the application sometimes makes adjustments to the reported magnitude level of the quake as it gathers more information.

For more information on the USGS alert services, please visit the USGS website. To learn more about the MyShake application you can download it to your phone or visit the website.