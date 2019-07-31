How to help victims of Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting

GILROY (KRON) – The community has come together to help victims and their families following the tragedy that occurred Sunday at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.

GoFundMe For Three Victims

Below is a list of verified GoFundMe campaigns created on behalf of the families of the three victims who lost their lives in the shooting:

#GilroyStrong Vigils

5th & Moterey: A candlelight vigil is planned for Thursday at 7 p.m. in downtown Gilroy at the intersection of 5th and Monterey. It’s an opportunity for everyone to come together in the wake of tragedy to support those individuals whose lives will forever be impacted by the event.

San Ysidro Park: A candlelight vigil is planned for Thursday at 6 p.m. at San Ysidro Park, located at 7700 Murray Ave. in Gilroy. There will be an altar set up to offer prayer and music for the community. The organizers ask that you contact one of the hosts if you would like to speak or share a song or prayer.

Carwash For Stephen Romero

In addition to the GoFundMe, there will be a carwash for Stephen Romero on Aug. 3 at 11 a.m. at 170 E El Camino Real in Sunnyvale.

Bay Area Family,My husband is a part of the Car community. As I was an active part of the Motorcycle community, y'all…

T-Shirts

#GILROYSTRONG t-shirts are available for $20 at the following locations:

Windermere Real Estate

CALSILK

The T-Shirt Place

Maria Cid Farmers Insurance Agency

The Gilroy Business Association posted to Facebook that there will be t-shirts sold at the #GilroyStrong Vigil on a first-come-first-served basis. All profits from the sales will be donated to the Gilroy Foundation Fund.

The Gilroy Downtown Business Association Staff and Board of Directors, on behalf of the downtown businesses, send our…

Gilroy Foundation

The Gilroy Foundation has partnered up with Silicon Valley Community Foundation and created a charitable fund for those affected by the shooting.

According to The Gilroy Foundation’s website, the funds collected will “be distributed by Gilroy Foundation to victims and to local nonprofit organizations that provide effective relief to those affected.”

SVCF has donated an initial $10,000 to the fund.

Click here to donate to the foundation.

