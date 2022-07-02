(KRON) — KRON4’s Stephanie Lin talks with Leslie Dabney, The Vineyard Mom, on how to make a festive white sheet cake with cream cheese frosting perfect for the Fourth of July.

Here’s how you can make this delicious dessert at home:

White Cake Recipe

1 cup white sugar

½ cup unsalted butter

2 large eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

1 ¾ teaspoons baking powder

½ cup milk

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 13×9 inch square cake pan or

baking dish with non-stick spray.

Cream sugar and butter together in a mixer or a mixing bowl. Add eggs, one

at a time, beating briefly after each addition. Stir in vanilla extract.

Combine flour and baking powder in a separate bowl. Add to the wet

ingredients and mix well. Add milk and stir until smooth. Pour batter into the

prepared cake pan.

Bake in the preheated oven until the top springs back when lightly touched,

30 to 40 minutes.

Make sure the cake is completely cooled before frosting.

Decorate with strawberries, raspberries, blueberries and blackberries in an

American flag pattern.

Cream Cheese Frosting

2 8 oz. packages of cream cheese at room temperature

1/2 cup salted butter at room temperature

2 cups powdered sugar

1 1/2 tsp of vanilla extract

Directions:

Whip cream cheese and butter together until smooth. Slowly add in powdered sugar and vanilla

extract. Whip until smooth.

Use immediately and refrigerate any left-overs



Recipe courtesy of: Leslie Dabney, The Vineyard Mom

@thevineyardmom on IG and Tik Tok