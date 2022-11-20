(KRON) — Leslie Dabney, The Vineyard Mom, shares how to make the perfect Thanksgiving turkey as the holiday approaches.

14–16-pound Turkey

Serves: 10-12 people

Bine:

1 cup salt

1 cup brown sugar

2 oranges, quartered

2 lemons, quartered

6 sprigs of thyme

4 sprigs rosemary

2 gallons of ice water

1 thawed turkey 14-16 lb.

Directions:

To make the brine solution, dissolve the salt and sugar in 2 gallons of cold water in a

non-reactive container like a clean bucket. large stockpot or even a plastic garbage bag.

Add the oranges, lemons, thyme and rosemary.

Cover or close tightly and refrigerate for 24 hrs.

Turn turkey over halfway through brining.

Cooking the turkey:

Aromatics for inside the turkey

1 red apple sliced

1/2 onion sliced

1-2 cinnamon sticks

4 sprigs thyme

4 sprigs rosemary

1 cup water

Canola oil

Directions:

A few minutes before roasting the turkey, heat oven to 500 degrees

Combine apple, onion, cinnamon and a cup of water in a microwave safe dish and microwave

for 5 minutes.

Remove turkey from brine and rinse the inside and outside with cold water. Discard brine.

Put turkey on a roasting rack inside a wide low pan. Pat dry. Add steeped aromatics, thyme

and rosemary into the cavity of the bird. Tuck wings back and coat the whole bird with canola

oil.

Roast in a 500-degree oven for 30 minutes. Remove from the oven and cover the breast with a

double layer of foil.

Insert a meat thermometer into the thickest part of the breast and return to the oven and roast at

350 until the thermometer reads 161 degrees.

14-16 lb turkey should take a total of 2-2 1/2 hours. Let turkey rest 15 before carving

Apple and Cranberry Crumble

3 lbs. peeled, cored and diced apples like golden delicious

2 cups fresh cranberries, rinsed

1/2 cup sugar

2 tbs. corn starch or flour

1/4 tsp. salt

1-2 Tbs lemon juice

13 x 9 baking dish

Vanilla ice cream or whipped cream for topping

Crumble:

3/4 cup flour

3/4 cup rolled oats

3/4 cup light brown sugar

3/4 cup chopped pecans

1 stick soften butter note: not melted

Directions:

Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees

Peel, core and dice apples to a 1/4-inch size. Place apples into a large bowl and toss with

lemon juice. Add rinsed cranberries, sugar and cornstarch or flour and mix together.

To make crumble topping, combine the flour, rolled oats, brown sugar, pecans and softened

butter. Work the butter into the ingredients so that it is totally combined, and the butter is the size of peas.

Spread the apple cranberry mixture evenly in a 13 x 9 baking dish that has been sprayed with

non-stick spray. Evenly cover the top of the mixture with the crumble.

Bake 40-50 minutes.

Let cool for 10 minutes before serving. Top with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream

Recipes courtesy of: Leslie Dabney, The Vineyard Mom @thevineyardmomliving on IG