(KRON) — Leslie Dabney, The Vineyard Mom, shares how to make the perfect Thanksgiving turkey as the holiday approaches.
14–16-pound Turkey
Serves: 10-12 people
Bine:
1 cup salt
1 cup brown sugar
2 oranges, quartered
2 lemons, quartered
6 sprigs of thyme
4 sprigs rosemary
2 gallons of ice water
1 thawed turkey 14-16 lb.
Directions:
To make the brine solution, dissolve the salt and sugar in 2 gallons of cold water in a
non-reactive container like a clean bucket. large stockpot or even a plastic garbage bag.
Add the oranges, lemons, thyme and rosemary.
Cover or close tightly and refrigerate for 24 hrs.
Turn turkey over halfway through brining.
Cooking the turkey:
Aromatics for inside the turkey
1 red apple sliced
1/2 onion sliced
1-2 cinnamon sticks
4 sprigs thyme
4 sprigs rosemary
1 cup water
Canola oil
Directions:
A few minutes before roasting the turkey, heat oven to 500 degrees
Combine apple, onion, cinnamon and a cup of water in a microwave safe dish and microwave
for 5 minutes.
Remove turkey from brine and rinse the inside and outside with cold water. Discard brine.
Put turkey on a roasting rack inside a wide low pan. Pat dry. Add steeped aromatics, thyme
and rosemary into the cavity of the bird. Tuck wings back and coat the whole bird with canola
oil.
Roast in a 500-degree oven for 30 minutes. Remove from the oven and cover the breast with a
double layer of foil.
Insert a meat thermometer into the thickest part of the breast and return to the oven and roast at
350 until the thermometer reads 161 degrees.
14-16 lb turkey should take a total of 2-2 1/2 hours. Let turkey rest 15 before carving
Apple and Cranberry Crumble
3 lbs. peeled, cored and diced apples like golden delicious
2 cups fresh cranberries, rinsed
1/2 cup sugar
2 tbs. corn starch or flour
1/4 tsp. salt
1-2 Tbs lemon juice
13 x 9 baking dish
Vanilla ice cream or whipped cream for topping
Crumble:
3/4 cup flour
3/4 cup rolled oats
3/4 cup light brown sugar
3/4 cup chopped pecans
1 stick soften butter note: not melted
Directions:
Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees
Peel, core and dice apples to a 1/4-inch size. Place apples into a large bowl and toss with
lemon juice. Add rinsed cranberries, sugar and cornstarch or flour and mix together.
To make crumble topping, combine the flour, rolled oats, brown sugar, pecans and softened
butter. Work the butter into the ingredients so that it is totally combined, and the butter is the size of peas.
Spread the apple cranberry mixture evenly in a 13 x 9 baking dish that has been sprayed with
non-stick spray. Evenly cover the top of the mixture with the crumble.
Bake 40-50 minutes.
Let cool for 10 minutes before serving. Top with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream
Recipes courtesy of: Leslie Dabney, The Vineyard Mom @thevineyardmomliving on IG