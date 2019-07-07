How to prepare for earthquakes

BURLINGAME (KRON) – The Southern California earthquakes are putting preparedness top of mind here in the Bay Area.

If you haven’t put together an earthquake kit yet, it might be a good idea to have one ready.

The Bay Area is vulnerable to natural disasters like earthquakes and wildfires, so it’s important to be prepared.

One man says Thursday’s quake was a wake up call but last night’s quake was an action call.

A second powerful quake rocked Southern California while rattling some nerves in the Bay Area.

“It’s not that I want to be afraid, I want to be prepared,” Demaria said.

The 7.1 earthquake was a wake up call for Darlene Rose Demaria who says the news forced her to check her emergency preparedness kit in her car.

“I made sure that I have low denomination bills, as well as masks as well as some clothes,” Demaria said.

But not everyone is as ready as Demaria if disaster strikes. For some it’s simply out of sight, out of mind.

“People react when they feel the disaster,” Jeff Tateosian said.

For the last 25 years, Jeff Tateosian has been running a disaster supply shop in Burlingame.

It’s where you’ll find food that lasts for 25 years and water that lasts for 50.

Tateosian says the Southern California quakes have been big business as people have been calling for and ordering supplies since Thursday.

He advocates their pre-made grab and go kits.

“Light sticks, nighttime body warmers to keep your warm at night time,” Tateosian said. “With any disaster, not just earthquake, you need to be able to get out when you need to get out. Wildfire comes, you gotta rush out, you grab you disaster grab and go kit and at least you’re gonna to survive for at least the next 72 hours with food water medication.”

Tony Nee is now thinking if the big one was to come, he wants to be prepared.

“With all the earthquakes, it really changes your mind,” Nee said.

Tateosian says not to wait.

“Don’t procrastinate, get prepared,” Tateosian said.