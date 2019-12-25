How to stay healthy while traveling

(CNN) – We’re at peak holiday travel this time of year and according to AAA, more Americans than ever are traveling this Christmas, which means lots of airplane rides.

Chances are you could be sitting next to a stranger that is already sick.

Imagine you’re off to grandma’s house and as you take your seat in 20C, the guy in 20B on the flight sneezes and then coughs.

It’s then you gather that he may have a cold, or worse, the flu.

So how do you take this airplane ride without arriving at your destination with a running nose yourself?

Dr. Amanda Velazquez says that your remedy should begin before you even take flight.

Velazquez explains, “So try and keep a balanced, healthy diet. Also regularly exercise and keeping to your sleep routine. So that your body is at it’s optimal point before traveling.”

And forget about wasting money on vitamin-c supplements.

Dr. Velazquez says there’s no evidence that taking extra vitamin-c will boost your immune system.

“The best thing to honestly do is to have a balanced diet that has lots of food with antioxidants, like fruits and vegetables, and to be able to have plenty of sleep,” says Velazquez.

She also recommends the flu vaccine, in case you are exposed to someone with the flu who doesn’t show any signs of it.

Also, don’t be afraid to wear a mask to cover your mouth and nose.

“It is a good way to have a barrier between yourself and others who may be exposing you to coughing and sneezing,” says Velazquez.

And if you’re the one who is sick, do everyone a favor and don’t take the flight.

This is the time to apply your travel insurance clause that allows for you to cancel and be reimbursed for your airfare should you fall ill before your trip.

