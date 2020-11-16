How to watch 2020 Leonid meteor shower

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON/NewsNation Now) – It’s a Bird, It’s a Plane, It’s the 2020 Leonid meteor shower!

November will bring a bright spot to 2020 — actually about 10 to 15 bright spots an hour!

The Leonid meteor shower will send meteors soaring overhead once again, according to Space.com.

WHEN TO WATCH:

Set to peak overnight on Nov. 16 to 17, the meteor shower is expected to send 10 to 15 meteors across the sky each hour.

In recent years, Jane Houston Jones of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory found that 3 a.m. is the best time to catch the action, Space.com reports.

But in keeping with 2020, there is a drawback, according to Space.com.

“If you’re expecting a memorable sky show early on Tuesday morning, we’re sorry to break this to you: The 2020 version of the Leonids is more than likely going to be a disappointment since the shower will probably be weak and there likely will be long stretches when not a single one will be seen.”

HOW TO WATCH:

Prepare to spend a couple of hours outside

No special equipment is needed

Lie flat on your back

Bundle up and relax

In 2019, the view of the shower was hindered by the light of the moon. This year, a thin, crescent moon will only be 5% illuminated, making it easier to see the meteors.

In October, Earth passed through debris from Halley’s Comet which resulted in the production of the Orionid meteor shower.

NewsNation Now contributed to this report.

