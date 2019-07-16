Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

Huggies puts dads on diaper boxes for 1st time

News

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

Diapers are a dad thing too, not just a mom thing… and Huggies has finally caught on.

Check it out – for the first time ever, the company is featuring dads front and center with babies in ads and packaging.

Quite a shift for the company that once got criticism for ads that portrayed fathers as disconnected from their kids.

There are 7 different box designs in the new premium diaper line – three with men and babies, and four with women and babies.

The new diapers tout plant-based ingredients, leak protection, and ultimate softness.

And you’ll notice something else different about these boxes – they’re black.

Huggies says it’s to make the diapers feel like a premium product.

The diapers started rolling out to stores this month.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News