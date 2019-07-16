Huggies puts dads on diaper boxes for 1st time

Diapers are a dad thing too, not just a mom thing… and Huggies has finally caught on.

Check it out – for the first time ever, the company is featuring dads front and center with babies in ads and packaging.

Quite a shift for the company that once got criticism for ads that portrayed fathers as disconnected from their kids.

There are 7 different box designs in the new premium diaper line – three with men and babies, and four with women and babies.

The new diapers tout plant-based ingredients, leak protection, and ultimate softness.

And you’ll notice something else different about these boxes – they’re black.

Huggies says it’s to make the diapers feel like a premium product.

The diapers started rolling out to stores this month.