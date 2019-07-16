Huggies puts dads on diaper boxes for 1st time

Diapers are a dad thing too, not just a mom thing… and Huggies has finally caught on.
Check it out – for the first time ever, the company is featuring dads front and center with babies in ads and packaging.
Quite a shift for the company that once got criticism for ads that portrayed fathers as disconnected from their kids.
There are 7 different box designs in the new premium diaper line – three with men and babies, and four with women and babies.
The new diapers tout plant-based ingredients, leak protection, and ultimate softness.
And you’ll notice something else different about these boxes – they’re black.
Huggies says it’s to make the diapers feel like a premium product.
The diapers started rolling out to stores this month.