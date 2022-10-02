FORESTHILL, Calif. (KRON) — What appeared to be human remains were found by deputies in Foresthill, according to a Facebook post by Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a call shortly before 7:30 a.m. on September 28 on Cold Springs Drive. After arriving, deputies located what appeared to be human remains, police said.

In response to this discovery, Placer County Sheriff’s Office stated on their Facebook page, “We want to reassure community members we don’t believe there is any imminent threat or danger to them at this time”.

KRON On is streaming news live now

The investigation is currently ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call the investigations tip line at (530)-889-7853.