Human remains found near abandoned car of missing Berkeley woman

HUMBOLDT, Calif. (KRON) — Human remains were located Friday morning in Humboldt, according to the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center.

The remains were located in the area of Snow Camp Road, near Korbel.

While the identify of the victim has not been confirmed, the remains were found in the same area where the abandoned car of a missing Berkeley woman was found.

On Sept. 24, 2020, at about 8:30 p.m., a car belonging to 75-year-old Betty Baxter Simmons was found abandoned on Snow Camp Road.

A note was found on the car’s window with instructions to “Tow to Berkeley”.

Deputies arrived at the location and observed evidence that the car may have become stuck on the road after trying to turn around at a locked gate.

Deputies located Simmons’ personal belongings inside the car. A search of the surrounding area for Simmons was initiated, but there were no results.

Upon further investigation, deputies learned that Simmons was reportedly last seen around Sept. 5, 2020 by a neighbor in Berkeley. Simmons reportedly told the neighbor that she would be going on a short trip.

Simmons has reportedly not returned to her residence since that time.

Betty Simmons is described as a 75-year-old white female, approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall, 156 pounds, with grey hair and hazel eyes.

