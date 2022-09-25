SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Hundreds of people formed a human chain across the Golden Gate Bridge on Sunday in support of the people of Iran, according to event organizers.

The demonstration aimed to draw more public attention to the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. Earlier this month, Amini was detained by the Iranian morality police for reportedly improperly wearing a headscarf. She collapsed and died in custody three days later.













Since Amini’s death, men and women across Iran have taken to the streets in protest, and some have faced severe beatings as a result. On Thursday, the United States imposed sanctions against Iranian morality police and other governmental leaders after it was reported that nine protesters had been killed in clashes with police.

The human chain were not the only group demonstrating support of Iran this weekend. On Sunday afternoon, a group of Bay Area Iranian Americans gathered in support of Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran.



Photos courtesy of Hamid Azimi

Also on Sunday, halfway around the world in London, people took to the streets to protest in front of the Iranian embassy in the city. Reports state the protests turned violent, and police were injured in the incident.

