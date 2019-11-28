Hundreds of Salvation Army volunteers serve Thanksgiving in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Hundreds of volunteers turned out to serve Thanksgiving meals at Salvation Army’s Harbor Light Center in San Francisco.

More than 1,600 pounds of turkey, 35 gallons of gravy, 1,300 pounds of stuffing, 175 pounds of greens, 1,200 pounds of yams and other sides were prepared to provide 3,700 meals to seniors and shut-ins.

According to the organization, this program is the only contact some recipients will receive this holiday.

Most of the volunteers are graduates of The Salvation Army’s drug and alcohol recovery program.