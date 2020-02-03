Husband, wife infected with coronavirus in San Benito County

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Health officials announced Sunday that there are two confirmed cases of the coronavirus in San Benito County.

Official said the cases are connected; the patients are husband and wife, both 57 years old.

The husband recently traveled from Wuhan, China. The wife did not, making this another person-to-person transmission.

Officials said both patients have not left their home since the husband returned from China.

“We continue to monitor the situation closely to protect the health of San Benito County residents and limit the spread of this virus,” said Dr. Marty Fenstersheib, San Benito County Health Officer. “We are working closely with Bay Area health officials, local health care providers and community partners.”

These two new cases bring the national total up to 11.

In the Bay Area, two patients have tested positive for the virus.

This is the second person-to-person case in the United States. A woman in Chicago infected her husband after returned from China.

The viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 17,000 people globally.

On Sunday, China reported 361 deaths from new virus and 2,829 new cases.

The vast majority of the cases and all but one of the deaths have been in China. The first death outside China from the new virus was recorded Sunday in the Philippines.

