SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality involving a pedestrian occurred Saturday morning on southbound Interstate Highway 280 in San Jose.

The incident, which was first reported Saturday around 1 a.m., occurred near the southbound U.S. Highway 101 connector, according to the CHP. The CHP is reporting a pedestrian was stuck by a vehicle.

KRON On is streaming news live now

The CHP issued a Sig-alert with lane closures due to the collision at 1:22 a.m. All lanes had been reopened at 3:02 a.m., according to the CHP.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.