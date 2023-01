CHP on the scene (Photo courtesy of Contra Costa County Fire)

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) – East Highway-4 is down to two lanes due to an unknown incident, according to Contra Costa County Fire.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid east Hwy-4 at Port Chicago Highway in Concord. Contra Costa County Fire and the California Highway Patrol are both on the scene. At this time, only two lanes are open.

This is a developing story. Please stick with KRON for updates.