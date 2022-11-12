DUBLIN, Calif. (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality occurred Saturday morning on southbound Interstate Highway 680 in Dublin.

The collision, which reportedly involved several vehicles and occurred near the Alcosta Boulevard onramp, was first reported at 2:55 a.m. The incident initially closed down all southbound lanes of the highway, and the CHP issued a Sig-alert.

All lanes were reported reopened at around 6:50 a.m.

