I-5 closed over the Grapevine

LOS ANGELES (KRON) – On one of the busiest travel days of the year, the California Highway Patrol has closed I-5 in the northbound direction at Lake Hughes Road in Castaic and in the southbound direction at Grapevine Road.

The closure comes as heavy snow has hit the infamous segment of road, which is the main link for drivers traveling between Northern and Southern California.

The CHP recommends travelers detour to Highway 101 via Highway 166 in the north, and Highway 126 in the south.

There is no word as to when I-5 will reopen.