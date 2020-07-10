I-580 closed at the Altamont Pass due to brush fire

Livermore, Calif. (KRON) – Crews are on the scene battling a brush fire on Interstate 580 at the Altamont pass.
The California Highway Patrol is diverting traffic onto Altamont Pass Road in Tracy.
The Alameda County Fire Department called in additional firefighters as flames had jumped the freeway and started a vegetation fire.
There is no estimated time frame on when the interstate will reopen.
This story is developing, check back for updates.
