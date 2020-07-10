I-580 closed at the Altamont Pass due to brush fire

Livermore, Calif. (KRON) – Crews are on the scene battling a brush fire on Interstate 580 at the Altamont pass.

The California Highway Patrol is diverting traffic onto Altamont Pass Road in Tracy.

BC1618 @ scene reporting fire has jumped the freeway to the north, requesting 5 additional engines. @CAFireScanner — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) July 10, 2020

The Alameda County Fire Department called in additional firefighters as flames had jumped the freeway and started a vegetation fire.

2nd alarm enroute pic.twitter.com/USlowqou6I — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) July 10, 2020

There is no estimated time frame on when the interstate will reopen.

This story is developing, check back for updates.

