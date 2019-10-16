I-80 shutdown: Traffic impacts from refinery fire in Crockett

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — A massive fire ripping through the NuStar facility in Crockett Tuesday afternoon has shut down a major highway in the East Bay.

Interstate 80 is shut down in both directions approaching the Carquinez Bridge on the Contra Costa County side.

The shutdown is expected to last until at least midnight, according to CHP Contra Costa.

The eastbound lanes of I-80 are closed at Willow Avenue in Hercules.

The westbound lanes of I-80 are closed at Pomona Street.

Both directions of Highway 4 leading to the Carquinez Bridge are also closed.

The CHP is asking drivers to plan ahead and look for alternative routes.

They suggest using eastbound Hwy 4 to the Benicia Bridge or eastbound Hwy 4 to State Route 160 in Antioch.

East Bay commuters can also use I-580 into Tracy.

>>Click here for live traffic conditions

**I-80 SHUTDOWN UPDATE**

I-80 is shut down in both directions, eastbound and westbound, from Hwy-4 in Hercules to I-780 in Vallejo. Please seek alternate routes. (Hwy-4 e/b to 680/Benicia Bridge, Hwy-4 e/b to SR-160 in Antioch, or I-580 into Tracy.) Plan ahead, avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/6xDXhWCUJk — CHP – Contra Costa (@320PIO) October 15, 2019

closures due to refinery fire:80EB mainline detoured EB4; 80EB Willow Ave on/r & 4/SP Ave EB to EB80 & 4WB to EB80 closed; Sol 80WB mainline detoured to EB780 all WB ramps from SOL-780 to Carquinez Bridge closed; 29SB to WB 80, 80 WB Pomona on/r & 80WB Cummings Skyway on/r closed — Caltrans District 4 (@CaltransD4) October 16, 2019

The shutdown of I-80 is expected to impact traffic on city streets in places like San Rafael.

The San Francisco Bay Ferry line from San Francisco to Vallejo is experiencing heavier crowds than usual.

They are warning riders to expect large crowds.

Check back for updates on this developing story

LATEST NEWS HEADLINES: