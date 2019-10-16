CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — A massive fire ripping through the NuStar facility in Crockett Tuesday afternoon has shut down a major highway in the East Bay.
Interstate 80 is shut down in both directions approaching the Carquinez Bridge on the Contra Costa County side.
The shutdown is expected to last until at least midnight, according to CHP Contra Costa.
The eastbound lanes of I-80 are closed at Willow Avenue in Hercules.
The westbound lanes of I-80 are closed at Pomona Street.
Both directions of Highway 4 leading to the Carquinez Bridge are also closed.
The CHP is asking drivers to plan ahead and look for alternative routes.
They suggest using eastbound Hwy 4 to the Benicia Bridge or eastbound Hwy 4 to State Route 160 in Antioch.
East Bay commuters can also use I-580 into Tracy.
>>Click here for live traffic conditions
The shutdown of I-80 is expected to impact traffic on city streets in places like San Rafael.
The San Francisco Bay Ferry line from San Francisco to Vallejo is experiencing heavier crowds than usual.
They are warning riders to expect large crowds.
Check back for updates on this developing story
LATEST NEWS HEADLINES:
- I-80 shutdown: Traffic impacts from refinery fire in Crockett
- Trump administration rolls out plan to prevent suicide among veterans
- St. Louis Blues celebrate Stanley Cup win at White House
- VIDEO: Moment tank explodes at Crockett refinery caught on camera
- Study: Democrats, Republicans have spent millions on impeachment ads