Daly City victim of wrong-way drunk driving crash opens up on aftermath

(SAN FRANCISCO) — It’s been three months since a 25-year-old man from Daly City was paralyzed after an accident on Highway 24 caused by a wrong way drunk driver.

Wynne “Daryl” London was given a 5-percent chance he’d walk again.

He’s now home after several major surgeries.

KRON4’s Taylor Bisacky spoke exclusively with London to get more on his journey to recovery.

“I don’t remember anything from that day,” he said. “That accident kind of took out my memory for the last few days.”

Three months ago, London’s world flipped upside down.

A wrong way drunk driver slammed into London’s car on Highway 24 as London and his four passengers were heading home from a family birthday party.

“Then I wake up and I’m paralyzed in the hospital,” he said. “It’s kind of a shock.”

London’s now paralyzed from the chest down and working to regain control of his upper body after several fractures and spinal injuries.

“Going home kind of made me face reality a little more,” he said. “I get to see how everything’s changed and just day-to-day activities, it’s gotten a lot more tough. Just bathroom activities or anything really.”

Tens of thousands of dollars later, London’s had several surgeries and still needs more physical therapy in addition to special renovations in his home.

“Since I don’t have any control under my chest now, simple things just like sitting up, I just can’t do. I have to relearn.”

In addition to debilitating injuries, London’s also dealt with many emotions and questions.

“Wrong place, wrong time,” he said. It could’ve been any drunk driver going the wrong way. I could’ve left the party later. I could’ve left earlier. That’s just life I guess.”

The wrong way driver and his passenger died soon after the accident.

Of the five people in London’s car, his injuries were most severe.

He said he’s most thankful for the support from his loved ones.

“I don’t think I would be this well-off right now mentally if it wasn’t for them,” he said. “They really pushed me forward.”

If you’d like to help London with his medical expenses, A GoFundMe has been set up for him.