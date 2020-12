SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – “My father-in-law … was a serious ‘No Masker’ COVID hit him. Pneumonia in both lungs.. 40 days in ICU close to death,” said Ice-T on Twitter.

The rapper is promoting mask-wearing after his father-in-law spent 40 days in the ICU battling COVID-19.

My father-in-law ‘Coco’s dad’ was a serious ‘No Masker’ COVID hit him. Pneumonia in both lungs.. 40 days in ICU close to death.. Now he’s on Oxygen indefinitely. Ohhh he’s a Believer now.. #COVIDisNotAGame pic.twitter.com/fPEifkJCge — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) November 29, 2020

Ice-T says his father-in-law was a ‘no-masker,’ but now says he’s no longer a COVID denier after his experience.

“Now he’s on Oxygen indefinitely. Ohhh he’s a Believer now.. #COVIDisNotAGame”

Latest Stories: