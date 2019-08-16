Iconic Palo Alto cake shop Prolific Oven to close after 39 years

PALO ALTO (KRON) – After nearly 40 years in business, iconic Silicon Valley cake shop The Prolific Oven has announced it will serve its last slice of cake at the end of this month.

The family-run bakery, which first opened in 1980 at 550 Waverly Street, cited rising costs of keeping a small business open and a shortage of skilled employees as reasons for its closure.

“We have stayed true to our commitment to excellence, to ‘creating breads and pastries for the discriminating palate’ and our refusal to lower our quality and standards has resulted in an unsustainable business

model in Silicon Valley,” the bakery wrote in a bittersweet Facebook post announcing its closure.

The bakery’s last day of business will be Aug. 31.

To our dearest fans: It has been a great honor and pleasure to haveserved you for nearly 40 years. It has meant the… Posted by The Prolific Oven on Thursday, August 15, 2019

“This decision was a painful one to make but we will never forget the times that we shared here and the friends that we have made here. We will miss

serving you in this location that we have called home for 39 years. From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you so much for all your support.”

The company’s two other bakeries in Sunnyvale and Santa Clara will also shut their doors by September.

