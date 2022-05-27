(KRON) — The identity of a man who inappropriately touched a woman who was out on a walk last week is being sought by Mountain View police detectives. The Mountain View Police Department announced it is asking for the public’s help in identifying the man, in a news release Friday.

The incident in question took place on April 24 around 10:30 p.m. when patrol officers responded to the area of Sierra Vista Avenue and Rock Street for a report of a sexual battery. Upon arriving, officers met a woman who told them that she had been walking her dog when a man approached her and groped her. Police say the woman fought back bravely and hit the suspect with her elbow.

The suspect then fled the scene. Police conducted an extensive search but were unable to locate him. Police also looked for home security footage as part of the investigation but were unable to find any. As a result, a sketch was created of the suspect in the hopes that he might be recognized.

The suspect is described as an adult Hispanic male, between 19 and 25 years old, roughly 5 feet, 5 inches tall with a thin build, black wavy hair and a black mustache. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt police described as “large and bulky” with no markings on it, a pair of brown sweatpants with a red stripe on the leg, and white sneakers.

As he fled the scene, the suspect was seen taking his sweatshirt off. Underneath, he wore a white concert shirt with several band names, venues and tour dates on the back. The suspect was last seen near the southeast corner of Rengstorff Avenue and Rock Street.

Anyone with any information regarding who the suspect may be, or who recognizes him, is asked to contact Det. Christine Powell at Christine.powell@mountainview.gov