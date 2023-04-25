(KTXL) — There’s a chance the Sacramento Kings will have their All-Star point guard for a pivotal Game 5 against the Golden State Warriors.

Following the team’s non-contact practice on Tuesday, De’Aaron Fox said he’s planning on playing in Wednesday night’s first-round playoff game at the Golden 1 Center.

•Video Above: De’Aaron Fox on the Kings’ Game 4 loss

“I’m like 99-100% playing…no if’s and’s or but’s,” Fox told reporters Tuesday. “I think I’ll be fine.”

During Tuesday’s practice, Fox went through shooting drills while wearing a splint on his finger. Fox told reporters he chipped the inside of the tip of his index finger on his left hand.

Fox’s status became uncertain after fracturing his index finger in the Kings’ heartbreaking 126-125 loss in Game 4.

A close look at the wrap on De’Aaron Fox’s finger and the wrap. He said it’s 99-1 that he’s playing tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/ViykUFTdJ7 — Chris Tavarez (@ChrisTavarez) April 25, 2023

The loss for the Kings tied the first-round series 2-2 and it was the second straight road defeat for Sacramento.

The Kings started the series with a 2-0 lead, winning the first two games at the Golden 1 Center.

In the Game 4 defeat, Fox scored 38 points for the Kings along with recording nine rebounds and five assists. It was Fox’s second 30-plus point performance in the series.

Fox is averaging 31.5 points and 7 assists per game in the series.

Game 5 is set for a 7 p.m. from the Golden 1 Center in downtown Sacramento on Wednesday.