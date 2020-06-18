Illegal bonfire, fireworks found near brush fire in Contra Costa County

Live Now
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (BCN) — An illegal bonfire and spent fireworks were found in the area of a small vegetation fire east of Brentwood late Wednesday night, according to the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District.

Crews responded at about 10:25 p.m. to the blaze reported on Orwood Road between the Orwood Resort and Cruiser Haven Marina, fire officials said.

Firefighters used hoses from multiple angles to extinguish the fire, limiting it to less than 5 acres, according to the fire district.

No injuries were reported.

Fire officials did not say whether anyone was arrested or cited as a result of the illegal bonfire and fireworks.

