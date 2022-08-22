SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — An illegal hash oil lab caused an explosion and led to one arrest on Sunday, according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department and Santa Rosa Police Department.

On Sunday just before 10 p.m., 911 dispatchers received multiple calls describing a possible explosion and fire at a residence in the 1000 block of Russel Avenue. SRFD responded with three fire engines and one ladder truck. A fire investigator and Battalion Chief were also on scene.

An ambulance was called to the scene in case of possible victims. The ambulance arrived before fire crews and described smoke coming out of the garage of the single-family home. SRFD arrived on scene and identified the garage as a possible site of the explosion.

The aftermath of a garage explosion caused by an illegal hash oil lab (photo courtesy of SRPD)

The garage door had reportedly been blown open, and an active fire was visible inside. Firefighters checked the residence to confirm that all occupants had evacuated before extinguishing the fire. One resident was evaluated by paramedics for smoke inhalation but was not transferred to a hospital.

After an investigation, fire crews determined that a large explosion occurred inside of the garage due to vapors igniting during the manufacturing of hash oil in what is being considered an “illegal Butane Hash Oil Lab.” According to SRPD, the manufacturing hash oil is very dangerous because it can lead to explosions and cause fires.

Due to the explosion, the garage shifted off the foundation by several feet, causing major damage. The home attached to the garage reportedly sustained moderate structure damage–this left the residence uninhabitable.

SRFD investigators worked with SRPD officers to determine that a resident of the home, Cameroon Lenzini, 22, was allegedly manufacturing hash oil in the garage illegally. It was later determined that Lenzini lives in the residence with his family, including seven and twelve-year-old siblings. Lenzini was arrested and booked into Sonoma County Jail for the following charges: