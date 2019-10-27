Immediate evacuations in Lafayette due to fire

LAFAYETTE (KRON) — Residents in part of Lafayette are evacuating due to a grass fire that broke out Sunday afternoon.

The evacuations are happening in the area of Camino Diablo and Springbrook Road, according to Contra Costa County officials.

Residents in that area are being told to leave now.

Evacuees should go towards Springhill Elementary School at 3301 Springhill Road in Lafayette, according to officials.

If you are physically unable to leave your home unassisted, call 911 for help.

Check back for updates