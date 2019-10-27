Breaking News
Fires at Carquinez Bridge shut down I-80, prompt evacuations in Crockett
Live Now
WATCH KRONON FOR NONSTOP LIVE COVERAGE

Immediate evacuations in Lafayette due to fire

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
FS KRON4 Breaking News_1523150809456.jpg_39339276_ver1.0_640_360 (1)_1543002603845.jpg.jpg

LAFAYETTE (KRON) — Residents in part of Lafayette are evacuating due to a grass fire that broke out Sunday afternoon.

The evacuations are happening in the area of Camino Diablo and Springbrook Road, according to Contra Costa County officials.

Residents in that area are being told to leave now.

Evacuees should go towards Springhill Elementary School at 3301 Springhill Road in Lafayette, according to officials.

If you are physically unable to leave your home unassisted, call 911 for help.

Check back for updates

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News