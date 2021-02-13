Impeachment trial: California leaders react after Trump acquitted

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The Senate on Saturday acquitted Donald Trump of inciting the horrific attack on the U.S. Capitol, concluding a historic impeachment trial that exposed the fragility of America’s democratic traditions and left a divided nation to come to terms with the violence sparked by his defeated presidency.

Seven Republicans voted to convict Trump, easily the largest number of lawmakers to ever vote to find a president of their own party guilty at impeachment proceedings.

While lawmakers voted 57-43 to find Trump guilty, the evenly divided Senate fell well short of the two-thirds majority required to convict an impeached president.

Voting to find Trump guilty were GOP Sens. Richard Burr of North Carolina, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah, Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Patrick Toomey of Pennsylvania.

Local leaders continue to react to the decision on social media and through lengthy statements.

To 57 bipartisan senators and in the court of public opinion, we proved Donald Trump guilty of the greatest crime ever against our Constitution. And, we did it with overwhelming, un-contradicted evidence. We didn’t need more witnesses, we needed more spines. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) February 13, 2021

I voted today to convict Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial. Read my full statement here: https://t.co/BFUJGG5JWC — Senator Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) February 13, 2021

Watching McConnell’s harsh indictment of Donald Trump for his lies and incitement, for his lack of remorse and dereliction of duty,



I couldn’t help but think of how much McConnell indicts himself for an even greater dereliction of duty:



Failing to hold Trump accountable. https://t.co/sCLhmJOpsx — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) February 14, 2021

Trump's actions must be taken in context. He didn't wait until after he lost the election to start spreading dangerous lies. He's been sowing doubt about the integrity of our elections for years, anticipating an eventual loss where he could shift the blame away from himself. — Alex Padilla (@AlexPadilla4CA) February 13, 2021

I took an oath to defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic – and today, I upheld that oath by voting to convict Donald Trump for inciting a violent and deadly insurrection at our nation’s Capitol. pic.twitter.com/uY9vb9CCnL — Senator Alex Padilla (@SenAlexPadilla) February 13, 2021

A bipartisan majority in the House and Senate believe Donald Trump incited a violent insurrection. People died. Over 100 police officers were injured. An absolute disgrace — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) February 13, 2021

Donald Trump inspired, directed, and propelled a mob to violently prevent the peaceful transfer of power, subvert the will of the people, and illegally keep him in power.



There is nothing more un-American than that.



There is nothing more antithetical to our democracy. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 13, 2021

5 years ago—Republican Senators warned what would become of their party if Trump became their nominee.



5 years later—Trump tried to overturn the results of an election and provoked an assault on our government.



And well over half of Senate Republicans decided to condone it. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 13, 2021

My fellow Americans—If this nation is going to long endure, we, as a people, cannot condone Trump’s conduct.



If lying about elections is acceptable, if encouraging political violence becomes the norm, it will be open season for whoever has the biggest clubs, most powerful guns. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 13, 2021

My fellow Americans—Remember January 6



The panic and gunshots, hateful and racist Confederate Flag in the Capitol, screams of a bloodied officer, Capitol Police Officers who lost their lives, how close democracy came to ruin



Let it live in infamy—Trump's final terrible legacy — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 13, 2021

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi scoffed at the “cowardly” Senate Republicans who voted to acquit Trump of inciting the Capitol siege.

“What we saw in that Senate today was a cowardly group of Republicans who apparently have no options because they were afraid to defend their job,” she said at the Capitol.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell excoriated Donald Trump on Saturday for being “morally responsible” for the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, but said he voted to acquit him at the impeachment trial because he believes the Senate had no jurisdiction over a former president.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.