In Otter News: During surprise visit with students, Gov. Gavin Newsom reveals first pet

PARADISE, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Governor Gavin Newsom revealed something unusual about himself during a visit to Paradise Ridge Elementary School.

Wednesday’s visit was to mark the first full week of classes for the 2019-20 school year. It was also nine months after the Camp Fire, which decimated large parts of the Butte County community.

Newsom’s conversation with a group of elementary school students turned to pets, specifically first pets.

“You want to know what it was? My first pet was an otter…like an otter,” explained Newsom. “And his name was Potter. Potter the otter. He used to sleep in my bed and curl up.”

The news lit up social media, with the hashtag #PottertheOtter quickly spreading. A Twitter account for Potter the Otter has even been set up following the mammal’s sudden rise to fame.