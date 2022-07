SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A person has been rescued from the water at Pier 28, according to the San Francisco Fire Department on Monday.

The incident was first reported to the fire department at 5:06 p.m. The person was rescued and delivered to the hospital where they are currently in stable condition, as of 6:45 p.m.

There is no further information at this time.

