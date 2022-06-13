(KRON) — An individual who admitted to abandoning 23 dogs at an afterhours kennel in front of the Hollister Animal Shelter has been issued a criminal citation for abandonment of animals, according to a release from the Hollister Police Department. The initial incident took place on Aug. 24, 2020 at approximately 8:15 a.m.

Hollister Animal Control Officers discovered 20 terrier-type dogs left in the afterhours kennels. Of the 20, only one was microchipped. Officers made numerous attempts to contact the registered owner, but they failed to reclaim their dog.

The animals each served their state-mandated hold period and were subsequently sent off to the rescue. The microchipped dog was later adopted.

On May 29, 2022, three more terrier-type dogs were discovered in one of the afterhours kennels. It was determined the dogs had been potentially abandoned. Animal Control Officers investigated and reviewed security footage of the incident.

A person of interest who resides in Santa Clara County was identified. That person’s name and address matched the microchip information of the chipped dog left in the afterhours kennels in the earlier incident.

The individual was contacted and admitted to abandoning the dogs due to no longer being able to provide care for them. Animal control officers issued a citation for violation of PC 597s(a) — Abandonment of Animals.

The Hollister Animal Shelter says that it is unlawful to abandon an owned animal at the shelter or any public place. Anyone wishing to surrender an animal should do so during business hours at their local county animal care facility.