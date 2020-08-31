Indoor malls allowed to reopen in several Bay Area counties

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) – Indoor malls like the Sunvalley Shopping Center in Concord can reopen Monday, but only at 25% capacity.

Every county can reopen malls except for San Francisco and Alameda counties.

Inside the malls’ reopening, food courts and common areas will remain closed.

This reopening is part of Governor Gavin Newsom’s revised health order, announced Friday.

The state’s new “Blueprint for a Safer Economy” plan ranks each California county using a colored tier system based on the rate of community spread there of coronavirus.

The tiers range from widespread to minimal.

Contra Costa County is one of 38 counties in the widespread purple tier.

Nail and hair salons can resume indoors again, too, with certain modifications.

However, gyms still have to stay outdoors.

