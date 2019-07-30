Infamous Bay Area shootings

Here is a list of the worst mass shootings in the Bay Area:

2019: Gilroy Garlic Festival, Santino William Legan killed three people. Legan was killed by officers during a shootout at the festival.

2018: A former military veteran killed four people at the Yountville Veterans Home. Albert Wong took his own life. Wong was attending programs at the home until he was dismissed just prior to the shootings.

A shooting at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno injured three people. Nasim Najafi Aghdam killed herself after opening fire.

2017: Jimmy Lam a UPS worker in San Francisco killed three co-workers before killing himself.

2012: A shooting at Oikos University in Oakland left seven people dead. One Goh was convicted and is serving a life sentence. This was the deadliest mass shooting in Oakland history.

2009: Four Oakland Police Officers were killed during a traffic stop. Lovelle Mixon a convicted felon was killed in a shoot out with officers.

1995: Gian Luigi Ferri killed eight people inside of a law firm at 101 California Street in San Francisco. Ferri took his own life.

1979/1981: Trailside killer David Carpenter is responsible for 7 to 10 murders in Santa Cruz, San Francisco and Marin. Carpenter is serving time in San Quentin.

1978: San Francisco Supervisor Dan White killed Mayor George Moscone and fellow Supervisor Harvey Milk. White committed suicide after serving prison time.

1977: A gang related shooting at the Golden Dragon Restaurant in San Francisco’s Chinatown left five people dead.

1973/1974: San Francisco’s Zebra murders. A group of men killed 15 people in racially motivated attacks.

1968/1969: Zodiac killings, five people were killed in random attacks by an unknown assailant. The killer claims to have murdered 37 people.