Infant dies of coronavirus in Illinois, a first in US

CHICAGO (WGN) — An infant in Illinois has died related to COVID-19, Gov. Pritzker announced Saturday.

The child, who lived in Cook County, is the first known infant death in the United States due to COVID-19.

The state now has 3,491 COVID-19 cases and 47 deaths after the governor announced 465 new cases of the virus Saturday. 13 more deaths were announced, including an infant and a state worker.

During his update, Gov. Pritzker reiterated that experts have told him that mortality risk among children with COVID-19 is very low.

The governor also announced that McCormick Place will be used as the state’s first field hospital.

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections worldwide topped 600,000 on Saturday.