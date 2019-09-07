Live Now
Inmate found slain at Sacramento-area prison

FOLSOM, Calif. (AP) — Officials are investigating the death of a Northern California prison inmate as a homicide.

They said Friday that guards found 38-year-old Tou Thao lying unresponsive on the floor of his cell Thursday at California State Prison, Sacramento.

He was pronounced dead at an outside hospital.

They’ve identified his cellmate, 45-year-old Jose Negrete, as a suspect. He is serving a life sentence from San Mateo County for kidnapping and a variety of violent sex crimes.

Thao was serving a six-year sentence from Butte County for a violent second-degree robbery.

The high-security prison east of Sacramento houses about 2,100 inmates.

